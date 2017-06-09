The Latest: Cosby set for 5th day of sexual assault trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- The Latest on the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby:



Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the fifth day of his sexual assault trial.



Cosby was accompanied Friday by comedian Joe Torry, who a day earlier joined fellow actor and comedian Lewis Dix in support of the 79-year-old actor. On Wednesday, actress Sheila Frazier and her hairstylist husband, John Atchison, arrived with Cosby. Earlier in the week, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, who played the youngest daughter, Rudy, on "The Cosby Show," attended in support of Cosby.



On Thursday, jurors heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.



Prosecutors are expected to continue focusing on Cosby's testimony on Friday.



It's giving jurors a look at his view of the January 2004 encounter where Andrea Constand says he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home.

