UNI football team builds new playground in Waterloo

Making a difference both on the field and off the field.

The football season may be over, but that hasn't stopped the UNI football team from working hard.

They're building a new playground at Highland Park in Waterloo.

They've been planning this project for about a year now.

The football team came up with the idea after their strength and conditioning coach said great teams are also great off the field.

The new playground is almost done; a rubber surface just needs to be added on the ground.

The team said a big reason they wanted to do this is because a new playground is something that can have a "lasting impact" on the community.

The football team says this has really taught them a lot about time management and team work.

Some of the freshmen even helped out, getting to know their teammates better.

Funding from Waterloo Leisure Services and a grant from the city helped pay for this playground.

Because the football players volunteered their time, that cut around 10 thousand dollars from the cost of the project.