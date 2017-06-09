Waterloo Police ask for helping finding missing man - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Police ask for helping finding missing man

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Police are asking for help finding a missing person.  Craig Allen was last seen June 1 at Jameson's Pub in Waterloo.

Family and friends have not heard from him since, according to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.  Anyone with information can call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).  

