UPDATE: Waterloo Police say missing man Craig Allen has been found safe back home in North Dakota.

Police are asking for help finding a missing person. Craig Allen was last seen June 1 at Jameson's Pub in Waterloo.

Family and friends have not heard from him since, according to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information can call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).