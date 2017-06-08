Powell scores six as Union rolls past WSR in state opener

Courtney Powell scored six times as Union rolled past Waverly-Shell Rock 7-2 to open the class 2A state soccer tournament.

Powell, the state's single season record holder, extended her total to 77 for the season on Thursday.

The Knights took a 4-1 lead in to the second half after three scores by Powell and another from Riley Rosauer. Miranda Kurtt scored the lone goal for the Go-Hawks.

Waverly-Shell Rock briefly cut the lead to two with a Sarah Campbell goal in the 68th minute. Powell, however, responded within two minutes as she'd add three total second half goals.

The six goals scored by the Knight senior set a new single match state tournament record.