Denver falls to Nevada in state opening round

The Denver girls scored first, but eventually fell to Nevada 2-1 after a penalty kick shootout to open the state soccer tournament.

After a scoreless first half, the Cyclones broke the deadlock on a breakaway goal from Johnnie Hill. Nevada, however, scored the equalizer three minutes later on their own breakaway driven home by Abby Stephenson. The game ended up going to penalty kicks with a 1-1 tie.

Nevada's Kacie Rewarts knocked in the game winner after a pair of consecutive saves by Cubs' keeper Grace Francis.