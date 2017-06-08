Denver falls to Nevada in state opening round - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Denver falls to Nevada in state opening round

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

The Denver girls scored first, but eventually fell to Nevada 2-1 after a penalty kick shootout to open the state soccer tournament.

After a scoreless first half, the Cyclones broke the deadlock on a breakaway goal from Johnnie Hill. Nevada, however, scored the equalizer three minutes later on their own breakaway driven home by Abby Stephenson. The game ended up going to penalty kicks with a 1-1 tie.

Nevada's Kacie Rewarts knocked in the game winner after a pair of consecutive saves by Cubs' keeper Grace Francis.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.