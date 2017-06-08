Fireworks store jumps hurdles to open days late

The new Crossroads Fireworks near the Crossroads Mall in Waterloo has wall to wall fireworks, everything from Firecrackers to The Godfather.

For firework enthusiasts, it's like being a kid in a candy store on Christmas.

"Well, I am going to walk out of here spending a lot of money," said Jason Wach, one of the first customers in the store.

But the last 48 hours had co-owner Matt Reisetter wondering if they would get to open.

"You are just kind of on pins and needles," said Reisetter.

A fire marshal inspecting the store's fire alarms, something that had to be installed last minute.

"It was our fault. One of our guys, who submitted our site plan overlooked a small detail that turned into a big detail. It was an innocent mistake," said Reisetter.

With all the green lights given and the doors open, it didn't take long for lines to form.

"It is going smoothly. I think people are excited that they get to celebrate the Fourth the way that they have wanted to and the way that we should," said Reisetter.

The first shoppers of the evening more than a little excited.

"It will be excellent. It will be fun to finally have the family over and just go nuts," said Wach.

Cities threw out the area have modified the state laws to their liking, so be sure to check your local city ordinances.

For example, in Waterloo, you can buy fireworks all month but can't set them off until June 30th through July 4th.