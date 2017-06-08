Fire destroys Plainfield barn - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire destroys Plainfield barn

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
PLAINFIELD (KWWL) -

A massive fire destroying a barn near Plainfield, Thursday evening.

The barn is located in the 1700 block of 110th Street in Plainfield.

Both Plainfield and Waverly Fire Departments remain on the scene.

There were no injuries in the fire and reports from witnesses say there were no animals injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.