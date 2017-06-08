Drug investigation ongoing after arrest made in Fayette County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Drug investigation ongoing after arrest made in Fayette County

Written by Kaylie Plowman, Producer
FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

Possible sale of narcotics may be taking place in West Union.

Fayette County Sheriff issued a search warrant of 57-year-old Kenneth Eugene Gerleman who may be selling narcotics out of his home.

Gerleman was arrested and taken to the Fayette County jail with charges of possession with the intent to sell Methamphetamine a class "C" Felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was then found with methamphetamine when booked into jail, and charged with Possessing contraband a dangerous drug in a Jail, a Class "D" felony.

If found guilty, Gerleman can face up to 30 years in prison.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted because police believe a 15-year-old was living in the house at the time. 

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and charges are expected.

