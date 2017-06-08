Sunnycrest Manor celebrates 100th anniversary

Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque is celebrating their 100th anniversary with an open house.

The event will be on Wednesday, June 14, from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at 2375 Roosevelt St.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. with food and refreshments. This event is open to the public to honor and share the past history of growth and compassionate care at Sunnycrest Manor since the purchase of their land in 1917. Sunnycrest was originally built as a tuberculosis (TB) sanatorium in 1917 and was eventually converted into a geriatric care facility under the name of “Dubuque County Nursing Home” in 1959. An addition to the facility was constructed in 1968. The facility name was changed back to “Sunnycrest” Manor in 1976. In 1980, Sunnycrest opened the Sunrise ICF/ID unit, becoming one of the first community-based intermediate care facilities for persons with intellectual disabilities. In 2001, Sunnycrest Manor implemented the “Home & Heart” program. This innovative resident-centered care program has become a model example of nursing home culture change.

