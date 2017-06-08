Grassley releases statement regarding Comey testimony before Con - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grassley releases statement regarding Comey testimony before Congress

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley made the following statement regarding former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before Congress. 

Read the statement below: 

“Former FBI Director Comey’s testimony today left many questions unanswered and even raised some new questions about the decisions he’s made in the course of handling politically-charged investigations. The Judiciary Committee will continue its review of decisions made by the Justice Department and FBI in the course of these investigations. These actions will also be important as the Committee prepares to consider the nomination of the next FBI Director. The American people deserve a full accounting of attempts to meddle in our democratic process and assurances the Justice Department and FBI are operating without political influence from both within or outside the agencies.”

