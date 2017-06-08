Church bus crashes in Atlanta area; several injured - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Church bus crashes in Atlanta area; several injured

ATLANTA (AP) - A church bus carrying high school students and adults has crashed in the Atlanta area, leaving several people injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt in the wreck Thursday afternoon. Firetrucks and ambulances swarmed the area near Atlanta's airport. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, posted on its Facebook page that a bus with its student ministry mission crashed while traveling to the airport.

Images from the scene showed the bus on top of another vehicle.

Church education minister Terry Slay told WXIA-TV (http://on.11alive.com/2sjPzgW ) that the bus was carrying 11th- and 12th-graders, along with adults. He did not know how many people were on the bus.

The post says there are "several serious injuries" but did not provide further details. Slay says some of the injuries are critical.

