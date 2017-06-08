My Waterloo Days schedule - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

My Waterloo Days schedule

The 2017 edition of My Waterloo Days is in full swing. Here is a link to the complete 5-day schedule.   http://www.mywaterloodays.org/

The annual parade is Friday night in downtown Waterloo will highlight the event that evening, with fireworks also on the MWD schedule this year and the return of hot air balloons. 

