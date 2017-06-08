City council pushes for part-time mayor

An eastern Iowa city is considering making their full-time mayor a part-time leader for the city.

Changing Mayor Jim Brown's position to part-time is something one member of the city council has been working toward for a few years now. Right now no one really knows what exactly a part-time Cedar Falls mayor will look like.

"I'd like to see it stay the same," said Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown.

Mayor Brown is hopeful the full-time mayor position isn't cut in half, but city councilman Nick Taiber disagrees.

"It was recommended in 2016 that we actually move to that structure," said Councilman Taiber. "While it's overdue now, I think it's time we explore it again."

The way Taiber sees it, the mayor of Cedar Falls is the political head, which wouldn't require the mayor to be full-time. Mayor Brown says he would need to make some adjustments if he is in fact cut to part-time.

"I think if it does move to part-time, and if I am fortunate enough to be reelected, there would have to be some prioritizing I think in some of those meetings that I'd be attending," said Mayor Brown.

Mayor Brown says he's not quiet sure what that part-time mayor role will look like, but he says he's never really off the clock anyway.

"There's no off the clock, you're always on the clock," said Mayor Brown.

Overall this change is something Councilman Taiber says will save the city money.

"The city administrator and the mayor together with benefits make over $300 thousand a year so I see this mostly as a cost savings opportunity," said Councilman Taiber.

Though it's been talked about before, Mayor Brown says he was a bit surprised when it was brought up during the city council meeting.

"It's just a matter of discussing it and seeing where that savings could be and as that savings is projected what kind of benefit or loss is there to city or the leadership," said Mayor Brown.

Mayor Brown says there will be a discussion about the new part-time mayor role sometime in July or August. Councilman Taiber says Cedar Falls is one of three cities that have a full-time mayor.

