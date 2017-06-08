After 3 days on the run, missing tortoise is found - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

After 3 days on the run, missing tortoise is found

(CNN) -
An entire New Mexico neighborhood comes together, to help find a missing tortoise.
The animal's owner, Joe Boies says his pet tortoise Speedbump went missing for 3 days.
This was actually the 3rd time the animal escaped his yard. Boies says the 15-year-old was found, after several days, along a road miles away.
A guy found the tortoise and called animal control, eventually getting the tortoise back to his owner.
