After 3 days on the run, missing tortoise is found

An entire New Mexico neighborhood comes together, to help find a missing tortoise.

The animal's owner, Joe Boies says his pet tortoise Speedbump went missing for 3 days.

This was actually the 3rd time the animal escaped his yard. Boies says the 15-year-old was found, after several days, along a road miles away.

A guy found the tortoise and called animal control, eventually getting the tortoise back to his owner.