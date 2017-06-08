Comey: Trump lied about his firing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Comey: Trump lied about his firing

Previous FBI Director James Comey said, Thursday, he was "confused" and "concerned" when President Trump announced he was firing him for undermining the morale of the agency he led since 2013.

Comey said they were lies, plain and simple. He didn't want to express his opinion on what Trump was seeking to do, but is sure the special counsel, Robert Mueller, will examine it.

