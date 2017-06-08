Children back in school after gas leak in Washington - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Children back in school after gas leak in Washington

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

A contractor accidentally hit a gas line while boring holes to put in a fence at Stewart Elementary School in Washington.

The Washington Fire Department said they received calls about the gas leak earlier this morning.

The Cornelia S. Day Child Care Center and parts of the school building were evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured.

Everyone is back in school at this time. Alliant Energy has shut off the gas and is working to repair the line.

