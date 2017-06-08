Northern Iowa mayor fined for illegally selling fireworks

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) -- The mayor of a northern Iowa community has been fined for illegally selling fireworks.



Online court records show 68-year-old George Andersen pleaded guilty and was fined $250. He's mayor of Nora Springs.



Forest City police had cited Andersen May 17. He was selling fireworks out of a van. Police say Andersen told an officer he didn't have a permit.



On Monday a Winnebago County District Court ordered the destruction of the fireworks seized as evidence.

