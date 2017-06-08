Cedar Rapids Kernels send 6 to Midwest League All-Star game

The Cedar Rapids Kernels will be well represented at this year's Midwest League All-Star Game.

The Kernels send six players total, with four selected as starters.

Travis Blankenhorn was selected as the starting third baseman, Lewin Diaz was selected as the starting first baseman, Mitchell Kranson was named the starting designated hitter, and Jermaine Palacios was named the starting shortstop.

Pitchers Clark Beeker and Sean Poppen were selected as reserves for the MWL West squad.

Four starters from the same team is the most for and MWL team. Dayton had seven players selected overall, but only three starters.

Great Lakes will provide the coaching staff for the MWL East team and the Clinton field staff will coach the MWL West team.

Tickets are available for the 2017 Midwest League All-Star Game, hosted by the Great Lakes Loons, by calling the Great Lakes Box Office at (888) 678-2255 or online at www.loons.com. Ticket office hours are 9 AM to 5 PM (EDT) Monday through Friday.