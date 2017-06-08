Fairview Cemetery still dealing with damage weeks after storm - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fairview Cemetery still dealing with damage weeks after storm

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo still has two large trees, several branches, and other debris on the ground nearly three weeks after a major storm rolled through eastern Iowa. 

Workers at the cemetery have been out for weeks cleaning up. 

One lady told KWWL she's been working at the cemetery for many years, and has never seen storm damage so bad here.

The City of Waterloo says they plan on coming to the cemetery today to help remove the larger trees that are still on the ground. 

They have been out for weeks cleaning up trees that blew over or were damaged in the storm. 

In Fairview Cemetery, several trees fell on headstones, even causing damage to a few of them.

