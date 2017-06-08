Comey's testimony to put uncomfortable spotlight on President Tr - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Comey's testimony to put uncomfortable spotlight on President Trump

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Fired FBI director James Comey, at a hugely anticipated congressional hearing Thursday, will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump that he says made him deeply uneasy.

Comey says in testimony prepared for the Senate intelligence committee that he was concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and a law enforcement agency that prides itself on independence. Comey's recollections of his one-on-one conversations with Trump were revealed in seven pages of testimony released Wednesday.

His account of demands for loyalty from the president, and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser, are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

