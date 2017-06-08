Cooking in the dark: Blind students learn how to cook in Dubuque

For people with no vision issues, cooking is a skill that is often taken for granted--even if you're no good at it.

But if you're blind or visually impaired, it can be a very daunting experience.

A number of blind and visually impaired students spent the day Wednesday at Table Mound Elementary School learning how to make their own pizzas.

They first got a lesson from an ISU Extension office about the food groups, and got to try a fruit pizza.

Then they headed to the grocery store, where they picked out the ingredients they wanted for their pizzas.

Finally, it was back to the school, where they were led step-by-step through the process of making a pizza.

8-year-old Tayler Soppe normally likes just cheese pizza, but today she added pepperoni, although that may have been a mistake.

"Eww, eww, eww," she said as she was handed the pepperoni.

But today was about much more than just pizza. It's about learning a lifelong skill that will help them gain more and more independence.

"Just an opportunity for the students to acquire the skills they need to live as independently as possible, said Jay Colsch, regional director, Iowa Educational Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Because when you can't see, even the most basic of tasks, like opening and closing the oven, can be the most daunting.

"Putting it in the oven, because I was afraid I was going to get burnt or something," Soppe said.

This class is part of an effort to continue to educate these students after school has let out.