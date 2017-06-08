Nashua PD giving kids ice cream "tickets" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Nashua PD giving kids ice cream "tickets"

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
NASHUA (KWWL) -

Some local kids are getting tickets from officers, but not one you'd expect.  The Nashua Police Department is handing out ice cream tickets to kids for wearing their helmets while riding their bicycles.

The department posted on its Facebook, "If we "catch" you wearing your helmet while riding , we might stop you and give you an ice cream ticket!"

That's much better than getting a speeding ticket!

