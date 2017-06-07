Students build solar car from scratch

A group of students is cruising around Iowa with the power of the sun.

Iowa State students are showing off one of the world's first Solar Utility Vehicles.

The car was built entirely by a team of 125 engineer students over the last two years, that includes the computer applications needed to run the car's system.

The project cost close to $700,000 which the students raised through company sponsorships and donations.

"All over the globe, there has been students working towards making solar cars practical vehicles that people might drive some day. What you see behind you is what Iowa State take and it is a Solar Utility Vehicle so we have four seats, cup holders, a stereo system so we can jam, and it is all run off the sun," said ISU engineering student Matt Goode.

The team is doing a 99 county tour as a test run before flying the car to Australia to race 50 other solar car teams from coast to coast this fall.

For more information on the project: https://www.prisum.org/sunrun