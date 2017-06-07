Evansdale garage fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Evansdale garage fire

EVANSDALE (KWWL) -

Smoke was visible from miles away after a garage caught fire just before six, Wednesday evening.

The detached garage was in the 1000 block of Third Avenue in Evansdale.

The structure was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived on scene. 

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before there was any major damage to the home a few feet away.

There were no one injuries. The cause is unknown.

