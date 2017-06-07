Iowa's Mallett makes the finals, UNI's Carnes fails to qualify a - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa's Mallett makes the finals, UNI's Carnes fails to qualify at NCAA Track & Field Championships

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa Hawkeye hurdler Aaron Mallett finished second in his semifinal round heat and qualified for the finals in the 110 meter high hurdles at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.  Mallett's time of 13.44 seconds is the fourth fastest time heading into the finals.

Northern Iowa sprinter Brandon Carnes finished 5th in his semifinal round heat of the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.16 seconds.  Carnes failed to make the finals in his final race as a Panther.

