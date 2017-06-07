Former UNI & ISU Head Coach McDermott meets with Ohio State abou - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former UNI & ISU Head Coach McDermott meets with Ohio State about vacancy

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Creighton University head men's basketball coach Greg McDermott is meeting with Ohio State University representatives about the school's vacant head coaching position, ESPN is reporting.

The report cites multiple sources and comes just two days after the Buckeyes parted ways with longtime head coach Thad Matta.

Matta had served as head coach in Columbus since 2004.

McDermott has been with the Bluejays since 2010. Before that McDermott served as head coach at Northern Iowa and Iowa State.

Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith is a former athletic director at Iowa State.

