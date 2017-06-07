Key points to former FBI Director James Comey's testimony

By: ALEX JOHNSON

(NBC) — Former FBI Director James Comey's prepared testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee makes assertions directly at odds with President Donald Trump's accounts of their conversations — but Comey says he has contemporaneous memos to back up his version of events.

The committee on Wednesday released the opening statement Comey has prepared for his appearance, which is scheduled for Thursday morning. In the statement, Comey — whom Trump fired last month — sets up a "he said-he said" narrative, making the memos, which he cites throughout his prepared remarks, a critical component of his testimony.

Here are some of the important takeaways from Comey's statement:

Comey doesn't directly accuse Trump of obstruction

Nowhere in the prepared statement does Comey say directly that he believes Trump broke the law. But several times, he says he found the president's communications with him "concerning," "inappropriate" and "very awkward."

Comey became so uncomfortable with Trump's remarks, he writes, that "creating written records immediately after one-on-one conversations with Mr. Trump was my practice" following his first meeting with the president-elect, a Jan. 6 intelligence briefing at Trump Tower in New York.

After a meeting in the Oval Office on Feb. 14, the then-FBI director even "took the opportunity to implore the Attorney General [Jeff Sessions] to prevent any future direct communication between the President and me," Comey writes.

Comey told Trump he wasn't under investigation

Comey asserts that, first as president-elect and then as president, Trump pressured Comey to tell him whether he was personally under investigation in connection with the FBI's probe of alleged ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.

"I offered that assurance" during the Jan. 6 briefing and again during a phone call on March 30, he writes.

FBI kept option of Trump investigation on the table

Still, Trump pressed Comey more than once to "get that fact out publicly," according to Comey. But Comey wrote after the March 30 phone call that he declined to make such a promise, "most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change" — suggesting that the FBI could yet open a direct investigation of the president later.

