UNI to play UNLV in MVC vs MWC Basketball Challenge

The Missouri Valley Conference and the Mountain West Conference have announced next season's pairings for the Challenge Series between the two conferences. All 10 games will take place within a six-day span in late November/early December. The agreement between the Mountain West and Missouri Valley conferences is in the third year of a four-year term.



The University of Northern Iowa will play host to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels Nov. 29 in the McLeod Center as a part of the MWC/MVC series.



UNI and UNLV have met on two previous occasions. UNI won the first matchup between the two schools in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. UNI scored a 69-66 win over UNLV in an NCAA first round matchup in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on March 18, 2010. Ali Farokhmanesh drained a three-pointer with 4.9 seconds left to provide the three-point win for the Panthers and move UNI on to its second-round tilt with No. 1-seeded Kansas. UNLV posted a 73-59 win over UNI in Las Vegas on Dec. 19, 2012.

