Two Iowa Hawkeye Baseball players earn freshman All-American honors

The University of Northern Iowa will play host to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels Nov. 29 in the McLeod Center as a part of the MWC/MVC ...More >>
Iowa's Ben Norman and Kyle Shimp were named to Collegiate Baseball's Freshmen All-America team, it was announced Wednesday by the college baseball newspaper.More >>
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday the following departures from the Hawkeye roster. Kicker Mick Ellis and receiver Ronald Nash will continue their education at the University of Iowa, but will no longer be members of the football program.More >>
Cornerback Davon House landed at the Minneapolis Airport, missing his connecting flight to Green Bay. So, he took to Twitter to vent, asking for a ride.More >>
Longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops plans to step down after 18 seasons at the helm of one of the perennial college football programs in the nation.More >>
