Iowa Hawkeye Football announce a roster change

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
 Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday the following departures from the Hawkeye roster.

Kicker Mick Ellis and receiver Ronald Nash will continue their education at the University of Iowa, but will no longer be members of the football program.  Linebacker Angelo Garbutt will transfer and continue his career elsewhere.

Ellis, a native of Allen, Texas, and Nash, a Sioux City, Iowa, native who joined the program as a walk-on, are juniors in eligibility.  Garbutt, a native of Carrollton, Texas, was a redshirt freshman in 2016.

