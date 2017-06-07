Family of Coralville man, found safe in Omaha, release statement - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Family of Coralville man, found safe in Omaha, release statement

Written by Sommer Steiner, Producer
Family members of Michael Graham, the man who was reported missing after he alleged he was forced into a trunk, are releasing a statement after he was found safe in Omaha.

“The Graham family wants to thank everyone for prayers and well wishes. We thank all of the local law enforcement for their dedication and efforts. We are so thankful that we have Mike back and he is physically safe. We will get Mike the help that he needs. For those that are frustrated by this situation, we ask for your compassion and understanding. For those of you that do not know Michael he is a loving husband, father, son and brother. He has a profound faith in Jesus Christ and has been a good citizen and contributing member of society. He needs help now and we are so thankful that we have the opportunity to do that for him.”  

