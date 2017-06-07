TRACKING: Windy, Hot and Humid this Weekend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Windy, Hot and Humid this Weekend

Posted: Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Get ready for some hot weather this weekend across eastern Iowa.  Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with temperatures in the 60s and a south wind 5-10 mph.  

Saturday will be sunny, hot, a little humid and windy with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s with heat index values 100° or slightly warmer.  Winds will be SW 15-25 mph, gusting higher.  A stray shower or storm is possible late Saturday night across northern Iowa, but the majority of the rain stays north of the state.  Sunday will be similar to Saturday, other than a few clouds.

The heat continues into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 90s, before a cool front moves in Wednesday, bringing a chance of storms and temperatures in the 80s.

