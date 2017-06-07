TRACKING: Thunderstorms with heavy rain; humid conditions - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Thunderstorms with heavy rain; humid conditions

Posted: Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
It is going to be a warm and humid day across eastern Iowa.  Highs will be in the lower 80s north to near 90° south.  Rain and thunderstorms will be moving through areas north of Highway 20 this morning.  This will keep those temperatures down a bit, but it will still be very humid.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny at time, with a SW wind 10-15 mph.  A cold front to our northwest tracks in tonight, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms between 7 PM and 1 AM.  Some storms could be severe with damaging wind to 60 mph+, large hail and heavy rainfall. 

Once the front clears the area overnight, we will be left with a mostly sunny sky Friday.  It will be cooler, less humid, and breezy.  The wind will be NW 10-20 mph with highs in the 70s.  This weekend will be cool for late June standards, and there are slight chances for a few showers Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

