TRACKING: Thunderstorms with heavy rain and humid conditions

It is going to be a warm and humid day across eastern Iowa. Highs will be in the lower 80s north to near 90° south. Rain and thunderstorms will be moving through areas north of Highway 20 this morning. This will keep those temperatures down a bit, but it will still be very humid.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny at time, with a SW wind 10-15 mph. A cold front to our northwest tracks in tonight, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms between 7 PM and 1 AM. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind to 60 mph+, large hail and heavy rainfall.

Once the front clears the area overnight, we will be left with a mostly sunny sky Friday. It will be cooler, less humid, and breezy. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph with highs in the 70s. This weekend will be cool for late June standards, and there are slight chances for a few showers Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

