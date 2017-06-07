TRACKING: Thunderstorms with heavy rain and humid conditions

Comfort Level Forecast Track storms right down to your street with KWWL.com's interactive radar and storm tracking tools.More >> Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.More >>
It is going to be a warm and humid day across eastern Iowa. Highs will be in the lower 80s north to near 90° south. Rain and thunderstorms will be moving through areas north of Highway 20 this morning. This will keep those temperatures down a bit, but it will still be very humid.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny at time, with a SW wind 10-15 mph. A cold front to our northwest tracks in tonight, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms between 7 PM and 1 AM. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind to 60 mph+, large hail and heavy rainfall.
Once the front clears the area overnight, we will be left with a mostly sunny sky Friday. It will be cooler, less humid, and breezy. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph with highs in the 70s. This weekend will be cool for late June standards, and there are slight chances for a few showers Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
