TRACKING: Storm chances return tonight, Friday and Saturday

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
There is a chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms this evening and overnight, with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.  Some storms could be strong with gusty wind and hail, along with heavy rainfall.  The wind will be south 5-10 mph.

Friday will be partly cloudy, warm and humid.  There a chance for scattered rain and storms later in the afternoon and evening.  There is a slight risk for severe weather with damaging wind and large hail, along with heavy rain.  Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Saturday will be the best chance for rain and thunderstorms across the KWWL viewing area.  At this time, there is a slight risk for severe weather with damaging wind the primary threat, and large hail as a secondary threat.  Please stay with KWWL for further updates.

After that system moves away, we will be left with a partly cloudy sky on Father's Day, with a breezy northwest wind ushering in cooler, less humid air.

