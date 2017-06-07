TRACKING: Storm chances return later today, Friday and Saturday

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Another hot and humid day is in store for eastern Iowa with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. We do have a weak frontal boundary set up across north central portions of the state. This will bring the potential of a few pop-up thunderstorms by early evening and into overnight. The better chance for storms would come overnight, with heavy rain and gusty wind the main threat. Hail is also possible with the stronger storms. A slight risk of severe weather is in place. Not everyone will get wet.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with another chance for rain and storms by late afternoon and into the overnight. There is a slight risk for severe weather with damaging wind the main threat, and a secondary threat of large hail. The better chance for thunderstorms and severe weather comes Saturday afternoon, evening and overnight. Stay with KWWL for further updates.

We will dry out for Father's Day with temperatures and dewpoints dropping to more comfortable levels...although we may see steady or falling temps on Sunday with gusty northwest winds. Temps warm back into the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Learn how to get the StormTrack7 app here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KWWLWeather

Twitter: @KWWLStormTrack7

Weather Blog: