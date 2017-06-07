TRACKING: Slight chance of storms late tonight (north) & Monday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Another hot day is in the books, and another warm night is ahead.  Low temperatures tonight drop into the 70s.  We start out with a clear to partly cloudy sky.  We are keeping a close eye on a front located in southern Minnesota into northwestern Iowa.  Rain and thunderstorms will develop along the front, and could clip areas north of HWY 20 after midnight. Severe weather is not expected, but IF any storms enter the area, heavy rain and gusty wind are possible.

That front is going to make the forecast a little tricky into Monday.  There could be a few storms early in the day, and then later in the day as well, especially north of Cedar Rapids.  

Cloud debris, along with the storm potential, will keep temperatures in the 80s north, and we'll keep 90s south where more sunshine and less in the way of a storm chance is likely.  Stay with KWWL for updates throughout the night and Monday.

Tuesday will be dry and hot, before a chance for storms Wednesday tracks in, bringing in slightly cooler air for the remainder of the week.

