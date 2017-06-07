TRACKING: Slight Chance for Storms Friday; Windy, Hot and Humid this Weekend

Heat and humidity will be building into the area behind a warm front that will track through today. This could produce a few showers or thunderstorms, but most of us will once again stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90 with southwest winds around 10 mph much of the day.

The winds will pick up for the weekend with southerly winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible much of Saturday into Saturday night. Highs will climb into the 90s and stay there for the weekend and into next week. We could be close to, or even break, a few records this weekend with Sunday having the best chance. A few thunderstorms may track through Saturday night, but we will be mainly dry through the beginning of next week. There will not be much cooling at night with lows remaining in the low 70s Saturday night through Monday night. This will put stress on cooling systems and human bodies. Make sure you take frequent breaks in what you are doing and drink lots of water for the next several days.

A chance of storms will track in for Wednesday and we will see highs drop into the 80s through Thursday.

