TRACKING: Slight Chance for Storms Friday; Hot and Humid this Weekend

Overnight, we will have a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky with low temperatures around 60° and a WSW wind 5 mph.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a southwest wind 5-10 mph. With a front in the area, a few showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours. Most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the lower 80s north, to upper 80s south.

The weekend will be dry, but it will be hot, windy and humid. Highs reach the 90s Saturday and Sunday with a mostly sunny sky, and heat index values could approach or exceed 100°. There's a slight chance for a few storms early Sunday morning north of HWY 20. It will be very warm into next week as well.