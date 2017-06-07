TRACKING: Severe weather potential today & Saturday

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

It's been a calm start to Friday with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky through the early afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s, to near 90° with a SW wind 10-15 mph, and it will be humid.

Similar to yesterday, we've got a boundary draped across northern Iowa, which will be the focal point of thunderstorm development after 4 PM in our northern counties. Initially, large hail will be a primary threat in the northern storms. More storms are forecast to develop to the southwest this evening/overnight, and form a squall line, bringing in a damaging wind threat 60-70 mph, as well as hail and heavy rain.

Saturday afternoon and evening also poses a threat of severe weather, this time with damaging wind up to 70 mph+. What happens tonight will have a great impact on what happens tomorrow afternoon, so stay tuned for further updates on the forecast. Highs will be in the lower to upper 80s.

Father's Day still looks pretty good with lower humidity and temperatures... a weak disturbance may squeeze out an afternoon shower, but most will stay dry.

