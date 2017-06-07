TRACKING: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH is in effect for counties north of Highway 20 until 10 PM.  The potential for severe storms with large hail and damaging wind exists for all of eastern Iowa.

Scattered storms this evening could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. The storms end from west to east as we get close to midnight. It remains humid tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday is humid with sunshine for the first half of the day. As we get into the afternoon, more storms are possible and the threat for severe storms is there again. Large hail and damaging wind will be the primary threats. These storms might be a bit earlier in the afternoon (2 PM to 9 PM). The rest of the night remains quiet and a little cooler.

Sunday and Monday are cooler and less humid. Sunday is dry, but a slight chance of late afternoon storm returns Monday.

Temperatures increase as the humidity level increases through the week. We have slight storm chance Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures warm back to near 90 degrees by Thursday.

