TRACKING: Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until 1 AM - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

weather alert

TRACKING: Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until 1 AM

Posted: Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Severe risk Friday Severe risk Friday
Severe risk Saturday Severe risk Saturday
Hail in Parkersburg Hail in Parkersburg
Hail in Cedar Falls Hail in Cedar Falls

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for several counties across eastern Iowa until 1 AM.  Large hail up to the size of goofballs possible, along with gusty wind and heavy rain.

We've received several reports of large hail across parts of the KWWL viewing area, ranging from quarter size, to golf ball size hail.

------------------

Friday will be partly cloudy, warm and humid.  There a chance for scattered rain and storms later in the afternoon and evening.  There is a slight risk for severe weather with damaging wind and large hail, along with heavy rain.  Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Saturday will be the best chance for rain and thunderstorms across the KWWL viewing area.  At this time, there is a slight risk for severe weather with damaging wind the primary threat, and large hail as a secondary threat.  Please stay with KWWL for further updates.

After that system moves away, we will be left with a partly cloudy sky on Father's Day, with a breezy northwest wind ushering in cooler, less humid air.

Learn how to get the StormTrack7 app here

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KWWLWeather

Twitter: @KWWLStormTrack7 

Weather Blog: 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.