TRACKING: Rain/storms overnight

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Scattered showers/storms move through tonight.  A few storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and large hail. The storms will move out of the area between midnight and 3 AM. After the storms end, the clouds will clear.

Friday is a cooler and less humid with a gusty breeze from the northwest. Saturday and Sunday are chilly with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Each day starts out sunny and by the mid to late afternoon a few showers develop. As the sun sets each evening the showers and the clouds clear. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and low 50s. Chilly for late June standards.

Monday and Tuesday are dry with highs in the 70s. Wednesday and Thursday are warmer and windy. There is a chance of storms each day as well.

