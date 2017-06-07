TRACKING: Storms possible late tonight and Wednesday. - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Rain and thunderstorms through this afternoon

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Rain and thunderstorms will continue to track through eastern Iowa through early this afternoon.  Depending how quickly the atmosphere can heat up after the rain will determine our threat for more rain and thunderstorms this afternoon.  If any storms do develop, there is a slight risk of severe weather (mainly east of I-380).  The best risk of severe weather will be east of the Mississippi River.  Any severe storm will be capable of damaging wind, torrential rain, and hail.  The tornado risk is low.  It will be very humid today, with temperatures recovering into the 80s.

Thursday will be mainly dry with lots of sunshine, heat and humidity as highs climb back to the low 90s. If the front tracking through today stalls out over us, we could see a few showers/storms on Thursday, but the best chance is Thursday night into Friday with another chance Friday night into Saturday. It will stay humid through Saturday, so heavy rainfall will be the main threat.

Father's Day will be mainly dry, but a few showers and storms may be squeezed out as the weekend system tracks away. It should be less humid with temps back around 80.

