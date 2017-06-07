TRACKING: Rain and thunderstorm chances this evening - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Rain and thunderstorm chances this evening

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
The severe weather threat has shifted southeast of the KWWL viewing area.  However, southeast Iowa is still under a slight risk for damaging wind and large hail through this evening.  The best chance for severe weather is south of Cedar Rapids.  Elsewhere, there will be scattered rain and a few thunderstorms through about midnight, and then the sky becomes partly cloudy toward morning.  Lows will be around 60° with a wind becoming NW 5-10 mph.

Father's Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and less humid.  With the heating of the day there could be a couple pop-up showers, but most stay dry.  No need to cancel any outdoor plans you may have.  Highs will be in the lower to upper 70s with a NW wind 10-15 mph.

The work week starts off with a slight chance for storms Monday afternoon, but there is a better chance late Wednesday into Thursday, and then another slight chance as we head into Friday.  It becomes more humid by midweek.

