TRACKING: Storms possible late tonight and Wednesday.

TRACKING: Storms possible late tonight and Wednesday.

Posted: Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Comfort Level Forecast Comfort Level Forecast
Severe Weather Risk Wednesday Severe Weather Risk Wednesday
Forecast Wednesday Forecast Wednesday

Showers and storms early will keep some clouds in the area much of the day. The cold front that is tracking through the state will set off more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some may become strong with wind and hail concerns along with the potential for heavy rainfall. It will stay humid but highs back off into the 80s to around 90 due to the clouds.

Thursday will be mainly dry with lots of sunshine, heat and humidity as highs climb back to the low 90s. If the front tracking through today stalls out over us, we could see a few showers/storms on Thursday, but the best chance is Thursday night into Friday with another chance Friday night into Saturday. It will stay humid through Saturday, so heavy rainfall will be the main threat.

Father's Day will be mainly dry, but a few showers and storms may be squeezed out as the weekend system tracks away. It should be less humid with temps back around 80.

