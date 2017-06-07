TRACKING: Humid with more strong storms today through Saturday

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

The overnight storms didn't help cool us off... we stay hot and humid today along with more chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90 with dewpoints staying in the 60s to low 70s. A front in the area keeps the chance of storms in the state.

Storms may develop by mid afternoon and continue through the evening. Some could produce damaging winds and hail along with locally heavy rainfall. We keep a chance of storms through Saturday... some in the morning with another round in the mid afternoon through evening as the cold front tracks through the KWWL viewing area.

Father's Day still looks pretty good with lower dewpoints and temperatures... a weak disturbance may squeeze out an afternoon shower, but most will stay dry.

Heat and humidity, along with chances of storms returns by the middle of next week.

