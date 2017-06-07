TRACKING: Hot, windy and humid conditions for the weekend

Not much change in the weather tonight as the sky is mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s like we have for the last few nights.



There is a slight chance for a stray afternoon storm Thursday and Friday. Most locations remain dry both days as temperatures warm up a little. Highs get into the low 80s Thursday and mid 80s Friday. The humidity inches up just a bit as well, but still comfortable...for now.



Sunday through Monday is going to be HOT, humid and windy. Temperatures warm into the low-mid 90s each day. A gusty south wind will push the humidity level higher making it feel close to 100 degrees on the heat index. These conditions are favorable to quickly dry up any moisture in the ground...and we are dry already. We need some timely rains this time of year as the crops are still young.



Tuesday and Wednesday is slightly cooler...upper 80s and a little less south wind. The humidity level remains pretty high. Tuesday is dry followed by a chance of storms. Wednesday.