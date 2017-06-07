TRACKING: Hot and humid with a chance of storms - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Hot and humid with a chance of storms

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
A few showers or thunderstorms may track through today, but most of us won't see much rainfall. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and dewpoints around 70.. which is tropical and makes it very hard for your body to cool itself down. Take frequent breaks and drink lots of water today.

A cold front will track through the region tonight and tomorrow bringing our best chance of showers and thunderstorms to the KWWL viewing area, but even that may be scattered. If we see storms, they could have some strong winds, some hail and downburst with locally heavy rainfall. Despite the “cold” front, we will stay hot and humid through the rest of the week with highs mainly in the upper 80s through Friday and then the mid 80s on Saturday. A few storms may develop and track through each day this week with dry air (and highs around 80) in store for Father's Day.

